Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $21.03 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,026,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.16. 37,051,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,678,207. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.18 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.72 and its 200-day moving average is $330.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

