Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.06 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,557,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,340. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

