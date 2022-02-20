Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.95 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. 22,137,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,235,848. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

