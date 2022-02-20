Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $6.47 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,378,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,414,650. The company has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

