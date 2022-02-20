Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $9.83 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,000. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,309.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 68,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $222.69. 8,118,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $220.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

