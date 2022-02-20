Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 21,975,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,580. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

