Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 21,219,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,771,096. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.