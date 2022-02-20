Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.14. 11,727,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,596,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

