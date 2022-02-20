Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,465. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

