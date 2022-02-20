Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,785,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,100. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.