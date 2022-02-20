Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 145,707 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,267,000. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,938,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,522,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

