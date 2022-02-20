Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $3.88 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
