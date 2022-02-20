Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,880 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

