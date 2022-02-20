Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,626 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 50.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 180,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

