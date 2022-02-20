King DAG (KDAG) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $22.43 million and approximately $777,975.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00106448 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

