Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $420.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $418.42 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

