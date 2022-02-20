Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 84,816 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,816 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 913,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

