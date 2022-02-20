Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,772 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,353. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

SPT opened at $52.70 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.