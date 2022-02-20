KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
