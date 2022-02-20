Kleros Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $50.44 million and $2.63 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00459718 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

