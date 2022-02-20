LABS Group (LABS) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $138,622.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.07 or 0.06908183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.03 or 0.99890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051846 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.