Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.95% of Lakeland Industries worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $330,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $344,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $36.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $151.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

