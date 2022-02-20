Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Cap of $8.04 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $625,462.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

