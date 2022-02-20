Landbox (LAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $94,638.10

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $94,638.10 and $140.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

