Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.
LABP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $157,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607.
LABP remained flat at $$2.02 on Friday. 57,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $16.99.
About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
