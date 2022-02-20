Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

LABP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $157,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

LABP remained flat at $$2.02 on Friday. 57,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.