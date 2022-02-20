LCX (LCX) Market Cap Achieves $69.05 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $69.05 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can now be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,859,231 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

