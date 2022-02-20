Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0008

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $613,139.11 and $48.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,409.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.01 or 0.06909782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00287800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.81 or 0.00785781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00071898 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00399915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00220696 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

