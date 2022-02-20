Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 750.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

