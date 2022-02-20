LINKA Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $36.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

