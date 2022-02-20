Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $726.79 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $726.79 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002589 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00107322 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.