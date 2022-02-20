Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT opened at $386.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.43 and its 200-day moving average is $356.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

