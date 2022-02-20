Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $174.58 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,247,433 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

