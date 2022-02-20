Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.55 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Lossless has a total market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $699,540.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.08 or 0.06891724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.82 or 0.99982656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

