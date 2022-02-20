LPL Financial LLC Acquires 41,983 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

