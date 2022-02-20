LPL Financial LLC Acquires 52,191 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $35,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $101.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

