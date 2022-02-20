LPL Financial LLC Acquires 585 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $36,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $937.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,141.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,452.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $936.01 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.