LPL Financial LLC Acquires 63,684 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $38,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,913,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,867 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.30 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

