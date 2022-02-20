LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.10% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $36,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $461,000.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $138.80.

