LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 170,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $618,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.