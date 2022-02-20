LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $40,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 48.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $569.99 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $646.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

