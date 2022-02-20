LPL Financial LLC Has $36.66 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.97% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $36,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,656,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter.

JHML stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

