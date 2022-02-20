LPL Financial LLC Has $37.50 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.96% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $37,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,083 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 147,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 146,537 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,453 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $60.09 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

