LPL Financial LLC Has $38.62 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,446,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

