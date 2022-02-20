LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,219 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of CSX worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

