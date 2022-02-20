LPL Financial LLC Purchases 129,552 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.81% of First Trust Water ETF worth $38,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW opened at $80.80 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.90.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.