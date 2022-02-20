LPL Financial LLC Purchases 135,062 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $42,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

