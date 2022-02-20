LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,204 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.84% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.99. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.26 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.