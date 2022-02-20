LPL Financial LLC Purchases 98,558 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $36.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

