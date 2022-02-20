LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $36,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $23.45 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

