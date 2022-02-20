LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $34,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.